Lions release long snapper Don Muhlbach after 17 seasons

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions released long snapper Don Muhlbach Tuesday after 17 seasons with the team.

17 seasons

260 career games



Thank you, Don pic.twitter.com/E2FGjdQ6sE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

"(Don's) a pro," said head coach Dan Campbell, who spent three seasons as Muhlbach's teammate in Detroit. "He's an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization, always will."

"I hate it, man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him."

Muhlbach previously re-signed with the Lions in March.

“Don Muhlbach will go down as one of the all-time Detroit Lions greats," Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp said. "Since joining our team as a free agent in 2004, to earning the respect of his teammates as a team captain, he has represented our organization with class, consistency and true sportsmanship."

"We are so thankful for everything Don has given to our organization.”

Muhlbach played 260 games for the Lions, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2012 and 2018. He ranks second in franchise history in both seasons played and games played.