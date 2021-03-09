Menu

Lions release LB Christian Jones and re-sign DB Mike Ford

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes First Day at Allen Park. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Brad Holmes Lions GM
Posted at 8:04 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 20:04:07-05

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Christian Jones and center Russell Bodine.

Detroit also re-signed defensive back Mike Ford on Monday.

The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit with three sacks and one forced fumble. Jones started 31 games with the Chicago Bears from 2014 through 2017.

Ford adds depth in the secondary, where the Lions desperately need it. He played in 31 games, starting seven, the past three years in Detroit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
