Lions, Penei Sewell reportedly agree to 4-year, $24.1M contract

(WSYM) — The Detroit Lions and first-round draft pick Penei Sewell have reportedly agreed to a contract.

According to Ian Rapaport, the team and the offensive tackle agreed to a 4-year, $24.1 million contract. The contract is fully guaranteed and he'll get a $14.88 million signing bonus.

Detroit drafted the Oregon offensive tackle with the No. 7 pick in the draft. He's 6-foot-5, 33`1 pounds and opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Sewell said he tested positive for COVID-19 and would be missing the team's minicamp.

"Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches," Sewell wrote. "Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared!"

