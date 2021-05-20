Lions finalize 2021 preseason schedule

The Detroit Lions announced their updated three-game schedule for the 2021 NFL preseason on Thursday.

With the NFL regular season increasing to 17 games in 2021, the preseason schedule dropped from four games to three for the majority of teams. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will still play four preseason games each, including the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

DETROIT LIONS 2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, August 13 - vs. Buffalo (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, August 21 - at Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, August 27 - vs. Indianapolis (7:00 p.m.)

Detroit opens the regular season Sunday, September 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.