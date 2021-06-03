Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions DT Jashon Cornell suspended for first three games of 2021 season

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This is a 2020 photo of Jashon Cornell of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Jashon Cornell 2020 Detroit Lions Headshots
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 17:10:49-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

The NFL said Thursday that Cornell can play in preseason games and participate in practices before the season.

He is eligible to be on the roster Sept. 27, the day after Detroit’s third game, if the 2020 seventh-round pick from Ohio State makes the team with a new general manager and coach.

Cornell addressed the suspension on Twitter.

“Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character,” he wrote in the first of two posts. “I have owned it and worked on learning from it.

“Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap.”

In August of last year, the Lions put Cornell on injured reserve after he was carted off the field with an injured left leg.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!