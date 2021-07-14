Lions DE Michael Brockers: Dan Campbell 'reminds me a lot of McVay'

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers says his new head coach, Dan Campbell, reminds him of his previous head coach, Sean McVay.

"(McVay) came in as far as understanding there's no ego when it comes to his coaching style," Brockers said Wednesday on The Jim Rome Show. "It's all about the team, it's all about...it's a 'we, not me' mentality."

"I like that aspect about (Campbell's) coaching. It's not 'oh, I'm coming in here and changing the team.' It's more about, yeah, he is coming in here and he's a new coach with a lot of expectations, but at the same time he's expecting us as men to do our part. And I think that's what we love and what we respect about him."

Brockers said this is the first time he's played for a coaching staff with as many former NFL players as the Lions have.

"When you have that and you have that understanding that they have, what we go through as players, they understand that it will be tough, it's a grind, the season is a marathon."