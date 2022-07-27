Head coach Dan Campbell heads into year 2 as Lions begin training camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions opened training camp in their team headquarters in Allen Park on Wednesday. Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear he wants his team to take a step forward this season.

"You just want to know that you do the pieces to be able to compete, and I do feel that way. And now, it's up to us collectively to find a way to turn some of those losses from last year into wins," Campbell said.

The Lions recorded 3-13-1 last season. The team was busy this offseason drafting Aidan Hutchinson number two overall and Jameson Williams number 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also signed wide receiver D.J. Clark this offseason.

The question of the year is will Jared Goff be the long term solution under center?

"At this point in my career, it's winning. That's the only thing that drives me. Winning with this group of guys, nothing would be more special," Goff said.

Jeff Okudah is also back after his achilles injury. The third-year corner knows it's a prove-it year.

"With everything I've been through the first two years, I think I've become a lot more mentally tough," Okudah said.

The Lions continue training camp all week long.

