Greatest ever? Kevin Hart challenges Tom Brady to win in Detroit to prove it

Kevin Hart challenges Tom Brady to go win a title in Detroit | Brad Galli has more
NFL Draft Football
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 04, 2021
Kevin Hart told Tom Brady he's sick of all the 'greatest ever' talk surrounding the future Hall of Famer.

During the NFL's Draftathon live stream to benefit pandemic relief, the comedian and quarterback traded jabs and laughs.

Hart landed the big hammer.

"You wanna make me a believer? Go to Detroit. Do it in Detroit. Okay? Go to Detroit and win a Super Bowl," he said.

