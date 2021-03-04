Former Lions LB Alex Lewis finds life after football, as boxing trainer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Former Lions linebacker Alex Lewis found purpose after football, but it wasn't always an easy path.

“I went from being a lean, cut 221 to being a round and pudgy 300-pound guy," he said.

Lewis played for the Lions from 2004-08. The former Wisconsin Badgers standout has called Michigan home since he left football behind.

Working at a desk job, he admitted it was hard to find motivation to run on a treadmill or bench at the gym.

“The one thing that really did help me was boxing," Lewis said.

He turned to boxing to help him get in shape.

Lewis is helping other people get in shape at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in Birmingham. He's the lead boxing trainer at the newly-opened gym on the Northeast corner of Lincoln and Woodward.

Watch the video above for more