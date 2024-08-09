Fans have Super Bowl expectations for Detroit Lions 2024 season

The 2024 NFL Preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Detroit Lions on the road against the New York Giants

Super Bowl expectations are high after the team's exit in last year's NFC Championship game

Video shows customers sharing their thoughts on the team and a store owner who's once again tripling his Lions merchandise

Thursday marked the start of the Detroit Lions NFL Preseason schedule as they took on the New York Giants on the road.

Fans inside Lansing Athletics in Waverly got a look at fresh merchandise as they remained enthusiastic about the team's high expectations

"I expect nothing but the Super Bowl," said Charles Gaines.

Owner Al Salas, who once donned navy blue when he rooted for the Dallas Cowboys, now proudly roots for the team decked out in honolulu blue.

PHOTO: LANSING ATHLETICS OWNER AL SALAS SHOWS OFF SOME DETROIT LIONS MERCHANDISE PRIOR TO THE TEAM'S PRESEASON GAME AGAINST THE NEW YORK GIANTS

Joshua Carter

"People have been hungry for a Lions team to emerge and be a champion," Salas said.

Lions fans want to forget last year's NFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team led 24-7 at halftime before the eventual NFC champions stormed back and won 34-31.

"We're going to win it this year," said Michael McKissic. "If we invest in our players we can take it to the top."

Last year's success helped Salas sell more jerseys after he tripled his Lions inventory. The Super Bowl hype sold Salas, which is why he's tripling his Lions stock again.

"We're banking on the lions this year and we're hoping it'll pay off," said Salas.

If it does pay off, workers like Ezra Easterly are ready for the extra traffic that the store could see.

"It most definitely would [get busier]," said Easterly. "We're here for it. This is why we're here."

Salas remains hopeful that the Lions will bring Detroit its first NFL title in 57 years.

"If not this year, than next year," said Salas.

