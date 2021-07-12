Detroit Lions to have full capacity at Ford Field for 2021 season

(WSYM) — The Detroit Lions plan to have Ford Field at full capacity for all home games in 2021, the team announced on Monday.

it will be the first time since 2019 the stadium will be full, after not being open to the public in 2020 for games.

"We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood said in a release. "We've worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what's best for our team, staff and fans. We're thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can't say it enough, it hasn't been the same without them."

The team decided to open the stadium to full capacity due to the COVID-19 vaccination rate and more.

Fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or wear face masks, but unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear them.

The Lions also plan to bring back all gameday fan experiences, including DTE Energy Power Hour, Pride Plaza and more.

Single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m.