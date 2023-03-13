Lions free agency tracker: Detroit signs DL Isaiah Buggs, RB Craig Reynolds

(WXYZ) — Here's the latest on the Detroit Lions free agency signings, tenders and more.

11:03 a.m. Monday, March 13

Detroit announced they re-signed running back Craig Reynolds but contract terms were not disclosed.

He battled injuries last year and appeared in nine games, rushing 23 times for 102 yards and adding nine catches for 116 yards. This will be his third season in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions announced they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents:

LB Scott Daly

DL Benito Jones

LB Anthony Pittman

TE Brock Wright

TE Shane Zylstra

10:37 a.m. Monday, March 13

THREAD: What Isaiah Buggs (@BigPooh_91) had to say about returning to Detroit as a Lion.



"When you find a place you can call home, you feel more comfortable. When you get comfortable, you can do more things. I'm just glad to be back here in Detroit."https://t.co/1hRdP6hXNT — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 13, 2023

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the deal is worth up to $6 million, citing a source.

Buggs, 26, appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last season, getting 46 total tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive end had more tackles last season than his previous three seasons combined with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also played 755 snaps on defense, which was 67% of the snaps, and previously his career high was 227 snaps.

In January, Buggs spoke to the media and said he wanted to be back in Detroit.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but I hope to God that I'll be back here," Buggs said, according to DetroitLions.com. "All the defensive staff here gave me an opportunity and it was just a blessing to be here."