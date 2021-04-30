Detroit Lions pick Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It came after three quarterbacks were taken in the first three picks, before a tight end and two wide receivers before the Lions pick.

There will still several players on the board when Detroit picked Sewell.

Sewell is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, he was a unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and Morris Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the PAC 12.

Sewell will join a Lions offensive line that includes Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and tackle Taylor Decker. Sewell will likely start at right tackle.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time, taking on the tall task of turning around a franchise that has struggled for decades. He was in charge of the Los Angeles Rams’ college scouting department the past eight years.

Holmes went into the draft with six picks, including an extra third-round selection acquired from the Rams in a blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford that also gave Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, along with first-round picks in each of the next two years.

On Friday night and Saturday, the Lions will likely look to address some of their many needs such as wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker and defensive back.

Detroit seems to be set at just a few positions, including running back, tight end and center.

It signed Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams to join a backfield with D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. Drafting tight end T.J. Hockenson two years ago at No. 8 overall has proved to be a good move as was taking Ragnow with the No. 20 pick overall in 2018.

Detroit did not go into the week with a sixth- or a seventh-round pick because former general manager Bob Quinn gave up the selections as part of trades to acquire defensive end Everson Griffen from Dallas and send safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle.