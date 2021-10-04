Detroit Lions LB Romeo Okwara tears Achilles, is out of the season

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions linebacker Romeo Okwara is out for the season after tearing his Achilles.

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that Okwara did tear his Achilles in the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

He left the game in the first half and after the game, Head Coach Dan Campbell said it "didn't look good."

Okwara led the team in sacks last season.

This year, he was one sack, six tackles and two quarterback hits for Detroit.

Center Frank Ragnow also left the game with a toe injury on Sunday.