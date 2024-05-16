Watch Now
SportsNFLLions

Actions

Detroit Lions 2024 schedule released, including Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving

240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 976.jpg
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions reveal new uniforms
240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 976.jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 21:13:19-04

(WXYZ) — The NFL has released its full 2024 regular season schedule, including the dates and times the Detroit Lions will be playing.

You can see the full schedule below:

Week 1 - Sunday, September 8 Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field at 8:20 pm on NBC
Week 2 - Sunday, September 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox
Week 3 - Sunday, September 22 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox
Week 4 - Monday, September 30 Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on ABC
Week 5 Bye
Week 6 - Sunday, October 13 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox
Week 7 Sunday, October 20 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Week 8 - Sunday, October 27 Tennesse Titans at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox
Week 9 - Sunday, November 3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at 4:25 pm on Fox
Week 10 - Sunday, November 10 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium at 8:20 pm on NBC
Week 11 - Sunday, November 17 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on CBS
Week 12 - Sunday, November 24 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 pm on Fox
Week 13 - Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving) Chicago Bears at Ford Field at 12:30 pm. on CBS
Week 14 - Thursday, December 5 Green Bay Packers at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on Prime Video
Week 15 - Sunday, December 15 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field at 4:25 pm on CBS
Week 16 - Sunday, December 22 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m on Fox
Week 17 - Monday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m on ESPN and ABC
Week 18 TBD Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News In Your Neighborhood!