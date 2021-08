Calvin Johnson reflected on his Hall of Fame career in a conversation with WXYZ Detroit.

He explained why he's at peace with his decision to retire when he did. A once-quiet man has plenty to say in his induction speech in Canton.

But how do the Lions fit into his Hall of Fame speech plans?

"You don't have anything good to say, you don't say anything at all," he said.

