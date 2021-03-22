Menu

Brockers clears the air on Goff comments

AP
Lions picked up Brockers in the Stafford-Goff trade.
Michael Brockers
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 22, 2021
WXYZ — Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was excited when he found out that Matthew Stafford was headed to LA.

"Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up,” Brockers recently told TMZ Sports. “It’s a level up.”

Then, Brockers and the Rams couldn't come to terms on a new deal, which prompted him to be dealt to the Lions as a part of the deal sending Goff to Detroit and Stafford our west.

Teammates once again, Brockers words of course were framed in a negative spotlight, and while meeting with the Detroit media for the first time, Brockers cleared the air.

"It was kind of a fan booster, I don't think it was anything against Jared, I even had to text Jared away from the camera to say I didn't mean what I said, I respect you as a player, you took me to the Super Bowl. I saw him when I signed and I apologized again, I never want to comment on someone's career," Brockers said.

Brockers said he was excited when he realized that Detroit wanted him to help re-tool the defensive line.

"They valued me a little more than the Rams did, this was a great opportunity to go to a new team, actually put my leadership to work and just building something," Brockers said.

