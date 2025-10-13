Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brian Branch suspended one game following fight after Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game

Ed Zurga/AP
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) fights with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) while be held back by Chiefs' James Winchester, left, and Isiah Pacheco (10) following an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
(AP/WXYZ) — Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch has been suspended for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct following Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The suspension is without pay. It's unclear if Branch will appeal the decision.

After the game, Branch was seen throwing a punch at Schuster-Smith. It stemmed from Patrick Mahomes attempting to high-five Branch near midfield and Branch walking past Mahomes.

“I did a little childish thing,” Branch said, “but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it. They be trying to bully me out there and I don't — I shouldn't have did it. It was childish.”

“I love Brian Branch,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, “but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about. I apologized to Coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here. It's not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That's not what we do.”

Smith-Schuster came away with a bloody nose from the punch.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

