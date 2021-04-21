Watch
NFL to release 2021 regular season schedule May 12

Jeff Nguyen/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a press conference in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Jeff Nguyen/AP)
Lions Jared Goff Visit & Media
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 21, 2021
(WXYZ) -- The NFL announced Wednesday it will release its 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

The announcement will take place during a prime-time special on NFL Network.

Each team will play 17 games as part of an expanded regular season in 2021. Detroit's additional game is a visit to Denver.

Detroit Lions 2021 opponents
(Dates to be determined)

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, San Francisco.
Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle.

