NFL to release 2021 regular season schedule May 12

(WXYZ) -- The NFL announced Wednesday it will release its 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

The announcement will take place during a prime-time special on NFL Network.

Each team will play 17 games as part of an expanded regular season in 2021. Detroit's additional game is a visit to Denver.

Detroit Lions 2021 opponents

(Dates to be determined)

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, San Francisco.

Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle.