Newlywed Maya Moore says she's not ready to return to WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore says she is not ready to return to the WNBA.

Moore was recently wed to the man she helped free from wrongful imprisonment.

Moore said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that she remains focused on her marriage to Jonathan Irons and criminal justice reform.

Moore added in her interview with "GMA" that she will continue to advocate for criminal justice reform through the social campaign Win With Justice, which she herself launched, USA Today reported.

Moore has not played for the Minnesota Lynx since the 2018 season.

Irons was sentenced as a teenager to 50 years in prison for a 1997 home invasion in Missouri.

Last year, a judge ruled that Irons' defense provided enough evidence to prove his wrongful conviction and he was released.

According to The Associated Press, Irons filed a lawsuit against law enforcement in St. Charles County.