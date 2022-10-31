New video inside Michigan tunnel shows fight between MSU & U-M players

(WXYZ) — New video from ESPN and given with permission to 7 Action News shows what happened inside the tunnel during a fight between Michigan State players and two Michigan players.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan state players kicking and punching a Michigan player, and Harbaugh said Saturday that two of his player were "assaulted."

On Sunday, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker suspended four players – linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young – until investigations are complete, and we're told police are working with the universities on that investigation.

The two Michigan players were identified as Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows, and Harbaugh said Monday the two are always among the first players to head up the tunnel and back to the locker room. He also said that both players have injuries, but didn't elaborate on what the injuries were.

Harbaugh opened his press conference by giving a statement about the fight but didn't say much after the statement due to it being an ongoing police investigation.

"What happened in the tunnel was egregious. It was sickening to watch the videos," Harbaugh said, later adding, "there needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough and timely investigation."

With the police investigation, Harbaugh said he can't imagine there won't be criminal charges filed.

"An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be Serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable," he said.

Tucker opened up his press conference with a statement as well, saying that the players will be suspended while the investigation continues.

"The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture," he said, later adding, "We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday. They are unacceptable."

According to Tucker, the players who are suspended will not be able to participate in any team activities but will allow them to get academic and medical support as needed.

Tucker also said he couldn't go into much detail due to the investigation but would release more information and speak when he is able to.