New date announced for postponed Wizards-Pistons game

(WXYZ) — The NBA has announced a new date for the Pistons game that was postponed last week after the team got stuck in Dallas due to weather conditions.

According to the NBA, the Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons game will now take place on March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

The game was originally scheduled for February 1 before it was postponed.

The NBA also made two more adjustments to make sure the teams wouldn't play three games in three consecutive nights:

-The Milwaukee Bucks at Washington game (March 6) will now be held on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

-The Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit game (March 7) will now be held on March 6 at 7 p.m. ET