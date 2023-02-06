Watch Now
Sports

Actions

New date announced for postponed Wizards-Pistons game

Suns Pistons Basketball
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) dunks against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Suns Pistons Basketball
Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:18:10-05

(WXYZ) — The NBA has announced a new date for the Pistons game that was postponed last week after the team got stuck in Dallas due to weather conditions.

According to the NBA, the Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons game will now take place on March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

The game was originally scheduled for February 1 before it was postponed.

The NBA also made two more adjustments to make sure the teams wouldn't play three games in three consecutive nights:

-The Milwaukee Bucks at Washington game (March 6) will now be held on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
-The Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit game (March 7) will now be held on March 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!