Nevada missing leaders at Quick Lane Bowl vs. Western Michigan

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4), Dec. 27, 11 a.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Western Michigan by 6.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Broncos will seek their second bowl victory in program history. The Wolf Pack look for their fourth victory in their last five bowl appearances.

KEY MATCHUP

Western Michigan RBs Sean Tyler and La’Darius Jefferson vs. Nevada’s front seven. The Broncos have a solid 1-2 punch in Tyler and Jefferson, who have combined for 1,840 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. They’ll face a Wolf Pack rushing defense that has allowed an average of 172.3 yards rushing per game and 19 touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Michigan: WR Skyy Moore caught 91 passes for 1,256 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The sophomore torched Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois defensive backs in the Broncos’ last two games, catching a combined 24 passes for 387 yards and five TDs.

Nevada: QB Nate Cox will replace Carson Strong, who threw 36 touchdown passes this season and opted to skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Cox, the tallest QB in the nation at 6-feet-9, has attempted only 20 passes this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Wolf Pack will be seeking to win nine games for the first time since they finished 13-1 in 2010. … Nevada will be missing its top six wide receivers due to transfers after a coaching change. ... Colorado State hired Nevada coach Jay Norvell after the regular season. Assistant coach Vai Taua is serving as the interim coach for the Wolf Pack in Detroit. Nevada hired Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson as the Wolf Pack’s new head coach. ... Jamaal Bell, who caught seven passes, leads the Wolf Pack’s WR corps for the bowl game. … Nevada has forced 25 turnovers, ranking eighth nationally. … Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby has passed for 3,115 yards and 21 TDs. … Western Michigan DL Ali Fayad has recorded 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. … The Broncos have lost their last three bowl games. … Mid-American Conference teams are 0-3 in the Quick Lane Bowl.