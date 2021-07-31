Watch
WATCH: One-on-one with Pistons top pick Cade Cunningham

The Pistons introduced their 2021 NBA Draft class on Friday, including top overall pick Cade Cunningham. Brad Galli reports from Detroit.
Cade Cunningham Brad Galli
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jul 30, 2021
DETROIT — Cade Cunningham talked one-on-one with Brad Galli about joining the Pistons and being a dad to a Frozen-loving daughter.

Then we watched Cunningham ditch his suit and get right to work on the court.

Our interview and report from a big day at Pistons headquarters:

