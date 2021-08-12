WATCH: Andre Drummond jumps into pool to save son who had fallen in

(WSYM) — Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was caught on video jumping in the pool to save his son who had fallen in.

Drummond posted the video on Twitter Thursday morning, showing his son falling in the pool and Drummond quickly reacting by jumping in.

Thankfully, his son was only in there a few seconds before Drummond was able to pull him out.

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂



No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

Drummond signed with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month.