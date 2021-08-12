Watch
WATCH: Andre Drummond jumps into pool to save son who had fallen in

WXYZ, 2021
Andre Drummond saves son
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 12, 2021
(WSYM) — Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was caught on video jumping in the pool to save his son who had fallen in.

Drummond posted the video on Twitter Thursday morning, showing his son falling in the pool and Drummond quickly reacting by jumping in.

Thankfully, his son was only in there a few seconds before Drummond was able to pull him out.

Drummond signed with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month.

