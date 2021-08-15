Saben Lee, Luka Garza lead Pistons over Lakers with Cade Cunningham out

Saben Lee scored a game-high 22 points, Luka Garza added a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-86 Saturday night in the NBA Summer League.

Detroit's top draft pick, Cade Cunningham, did not play due to calf soreness.

Four other Pistons players scored in double figures: Spencer Littleson with 17 points, Saddiq Bey and Jamorko Pickett with 13 points each, and Anthony Tarke with 10 points.

Jordan Floyd scored a team-high 16 points for the Lakers. University of Michigan product Chaundee Brown added 10 points.

UP NEXT: Detroit faces Orlando Monday night.