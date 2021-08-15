Watch
Saben Lee, Luka Garza lead Pistons over Lakers with Cade Cunningham out

Chase Stevens/AP
Detroit Pistons' Saben Lee (38) loses control of the ball as Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Aug 15, 2021
Saben Lee scored a game-high 22 points, Luka Garza added a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-86 Saturday night in the NBA Summer League.

Detroit's top draft pick, Cade Cunningham, did not play due to calf soreness.

Four other Pistons players scored in double figures: Spencer Littleson with 17 points, Saddiq Bey and Jamorko Pickett with 13 points each, and Anthony Tarke with 10 points.

Jordan Floyd scored a team-high 16 points for the Lakers. University of Michigan product Chaundee Brown added 10 points.

UP NEXT: Detroit faces Orlando Monday night.

