Report: Pistons' Saddiq Bey called up for USA exhibition games

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is one of three players being called up to the main USA Basketball men's roster for Saturday night's exhibition game, according to a report from The Athletic.

Bey, San Antonio's Keldon Johnson, and Cleveland's Darius Garland -- all members of the U.S. Select Team training with the national team in Las Vegas -- will temporarily fill the roster spots of Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton, who are currently competing in the NBA Finals.

The first U.S. men's national team exhibition game is Saturday night against Nigeria.