Report: Pistons, Nets agree to multi-player trade

The Brooklyn Nets are trading DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78 million to the Detroit Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, according to a report from ESPN.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons would complete a buyout with Jordan, who intends to then sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The four future draft picks are Brooklyn's 2022 and 2027 second-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick via the Washington Wizards, and a 2025 second-round pick via the Golden State Warriors.