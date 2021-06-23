Report: Pistons' Jerami Grant to play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant will play for the U.S. national team in the Tokyo Olympics, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 12-player roster is also expected to include 2021 NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Zach LaVine.

Grant was named a finalist for the 2020-21 NBA Most Improved Player award.

Grant averaged 22.3 points per game in 2020-21, up from 12.0 points per game the previous season. He led the Pistons in scoring for 14 consecutive games from December 26 through January 22, becoming the first Detroit player to do so since Jerry Stackhouse in the 2000-01 season.