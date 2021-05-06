Pistons take four-game slide into home game vs. Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (33-32, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Memphis after losing four straight games.

The Pistons have gone 12-19 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.6.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-14 away from home. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 113.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 109-95 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Ja Morant led Memphis with 29 points, and Delon Wright led Detroit with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey ranks fourth on the Pistons scoring 11.8 points per game, and is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Killian Hayes is averaging 4.9 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 16.6 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 103.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (knee), Wayne Ellington: day to day (calf), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Josh Jackson: out (tooth), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (injury management), Grayson Allen: day to day (abdonminal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.