Watch
SportsNBAPistons

Actions

Pistons sign forward Tyler Cook after two 10-day deals

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tyler Cook Pistons
Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 07:47:05-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons signed forward Tyler Cook to a multi-year contract.

The team did not release terms of the agreement Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Cook signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on March 18, followed by a second 10-day deal March 28.

Cook has appeared in 11 games with the Pistons, averaging 4.0 points in 13.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old Cook has played in 28 career games with Detroit, Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn. He played college basketball at Iowa.

The Pistons play at Sacramento on Thursday night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters