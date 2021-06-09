Pistons' Saddiq Bey named Sunday Grand Marshal for Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey will serve as Grand Marshal for the IndyCar Series race Sunday at the Detroit Grand Prix.

“It’s an honor to be the Grand Marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix,” Bey said. “The city has such a rich history within the sports and car industries and I’m excited to be a part of this incredible event on Belle Isle.”

“Saddiq will help us get everything started as we celebrate the final day of what we know will be a memorable weekend on Belle Isle,” said Detroit Grand Prix president Michael Montri.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was named Grand Marshal for the Saturday race.