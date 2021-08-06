Pistons rookie Isaiah Livers excited to reunite with John Beilein in Detroit

DETROIT — Isaiah Livers and John Beilein are reunited with the Pistons.
“I got to see him for the first time yesterday in the gym in the morning. We probably hugged for about 10 seconds, I'm not going to lie,” Livers said.
