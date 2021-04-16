Pistons look to stop three-game slide, host Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Detroit looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Pistons have gone 9-16 at home. Detroit is 4-25 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Thunder have gone 11-15 away from home. Oklahoma City is 10-25 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 132-108 on April 5. Jerami Grant scored 21 points to help lead Detroit to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Al Horford has shot 45% and is averaging 14.2 points for the Thunder. Kenrich Williams is averaging 3.5 assists and 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 49.0% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 101.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points on 49.1% shooting.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.