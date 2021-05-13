Pistons extend Dwane Casey's contract through 2023-24 season

The Detroit Pistons have reached a deal to extend head coach Dwane Casey's contract through the 2023-24 season.

The move, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, was officially announced by the team Wednesday night.

“Dwane’s leadership and experience is a perfect fit for where we are and where we’re headed as an organization,” Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said. “He has instilled a culture based on hard work and competitiveness, he’s an excellent teacher and communicator, and his offensive and defensive principles fit today’s NBA game. I’m excited to continue our process for restoring this franchise together.”

Casey had two seasons remaining on his original five-year deal, with the extension adding one additional year.

“Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players.”

Casey has a record of 81-137 in three seasons with the Pistons, including a 20-50 mark this season.

“I am truly excited for the continued opportunity to work for Tom, alongside Troy and (vice chairman) Arn (Tellem) as we continue to build the Pistons franchise,” said Casey. “The young players that Troy has brought to the organization are solid pieces that we will build the foundation upon as the Pistons return to being legitimate contenders in the NBA for years to come. I feel both honored and blessed that Tom continues to entrust this team to my leadership.”

The Pistons hired Casey in 2017, following seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. In his first season with Detroit, he led the Pistons to a 41-41 record and a playoff appearance.