Pistons dominate inside, rout Bucks 110-87

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 4 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:49AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:38AM EST expiring March 2 at 11:37AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
The most obvious advantage for the Detroit Pistons was their rebounding, and Stan Van Gundy felt a lot of players contributed to that.
"I thought that our cuts — and a few drives, but a lot of cuts — forced their '5' to help," the Detroit coach said. "So even if you're missing shots, then bodies are off of Andre (Drummond) and Eric (Moreland), and they're both really good offensive rebounders when that happens."
Drummond had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and the Pistons dominated inside in a 110-87 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Moreland added 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Detroit, which won for only the second time in eight games.
The Pistons outscored Milwaukee 56-34 in the paint and had 15 offensive rebounds in the first half alone. They finished the game with 22.
"You can't give a team that many extra possessions and have a chance to win," Milwaukee's Jabari Parker said. "If we take away those extra possessions, we're right back in the game."
Blake Griffin had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Detroit, which trails Miami by three games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is one game ahead of the Heat.
Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points for the Bucks, who have lost three straight. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo left with 10:08 remaining in the game with an apparent injury around his right eye.
"We've been told that it is an eye, and he'll be re-evaluated tomorrow," Bucks coach Joe Prunty said.
Reggie Bullock scored 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter for the Pistons. It was tied at 32 after one, then Detroit held Milwaukee to 12 points in the second and led 53-44 at halftime.
The Pistons led by as many as 20 in the third and weren't seriously threatened down the stretch. Milwaukee missed its first 11 shots from the field in the fourth.
Detroit finished with a 57-35 advantage on the boards. Drummond had 10 offensive rebounds. It was his 18th career game with at least 10, the most among active players.
The Detroit bench, an area of weakness lately, outscored Milwaukee's reserves 63-30. Stanley Johnson, who was replaced by James Ennis in the starting lineup, had 19 points.
"Stanley can adapt and go from starter to the bench," Bullock said. "He played well tonight. He made shots. He got other players involved. He's tough to stop in transition."
Parker, who set season highs in scoring in each of the previous two games, was held to only seven points after scoring 19 on Tuesday against Washington.
TIP-INS
Bucks: G Tony Snell (right thigh) missed the game. ... Milwaukee fell to 9-4 in the second game of back-to-backs.
Pistons: Van Gundy said F Jon Leuer (left ankle surgery) is making progress. "He's doing stuff," Van Gundy said. "We're optimistic that he'll get a full offseason and be ready to go." ... Langston Galloway had 13 points and Dwight Buycks added 12.
DELAY
The start of the game was delayed about 12 minutes because of debris from a pregame entertainment act. The court was cleaned off, and the teams were eventually able to warm up and play.
MILESTONES
Drummond surpassed 6,000 career points, and Ennis played in his 200th career game. Detroit's Anthony Tolliver surpassed 2,000 career rebounds.