Pistons, Blake Griffin reportedly working on buyout

The Pistons haven't had Blake Griffin in uniform since February 12.

They appear closer to finding a solution to what's next for the team and the former All-Star forward.

The Pistons and Griffin are getting close to a contract buyout, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Both sides agreed weeks ago that Griffin would sit out as the team eyed a trade partner or decided to reach a buyout agreement.

Griffin is making $36.8 million this season and his player option next season is worth $38.9 million. Injuries have plagued his time in Detroit, and he is averaging 12.3 points per game this season, shooting below 40 percent.

"After extensive conversation with Blake's representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said on Feb. 15. "We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved."

Griffin was acquired in a trade with the Clippers that was immediately met with head-scratching around the NBA. The Pistons are rebuilding, and have already dealt Derrick Rose to the Knicks this year.

"I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward," Griffin said in a statement on Feb. 15.