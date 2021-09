The Detroit Pistons announced a four-game schedule Friday for the 2021-22 preseason.

Detroit opens the preseason on October 6 against the San Antonio Spurs. After road games on October 11 against the Memphis Grizzlies and October 13 against the New York Knicks, the Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 15.

Detroit's regular-season opener is scheduled for October 20 against the Chicago Bulls.