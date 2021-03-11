One year later: Dwane Casey reflects on NBA's 2020 pause

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was asked this week to reflect on March 11, 2020, when he and the rest of the NBA found out the league was suspending its season.

"Whoa, that's a loaded question," Casey reacted. "That's a bad memory."

Shortly after the Pistons' 124-106 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia, Casey found out the NBA had made the decision to indefinitely pause play, calling it "the prudent thing to do" during his postgame press conference.

"I'll never forget sitting in the locker room after the game," Casey said of that night in 2020. "Everybody's kind of looking at each other when they called off the game in Oklahoma City. Little did we know that was the beginning of the end of the season."

Casey said even though that night in Philadelphia was only a year ago, it feels like multiple years ago.

"It was something that was almost out of a movie," said Casey. "And scary, the unknown that we were going into."

"Everything was off, and it's still a little bit off, as far as the season, the rhythm of the season is concerned. The NBA's done a heck of a job of trying to make it as safe as possible, but as we all know, the virus is still in control until we get everybody vaccinated or get it to where we can get semi-normal."