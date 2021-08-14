No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham hits seven 3s to lead Pistons past Knicks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cade Cunningham is making a strong first impression on the NBA.

The No. 1 overall pick made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 93-87 on Friday night in the Summer League.

Cunningham was 8 of 14 overall from the field as the Pistons got their first win in Las Vegas.

Led by Cunningham, the Pistons made 18 of 36 shots from 3-point range.

Jamorko Pickett added 18 points and Saddiq Bey had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit. Saben Lee scored 15 points and Luka Garza had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pistons overcame 31 points from Obi Toppin. Toppin finished 13 of 20 from the field and contributed nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for New York. Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 15 points and nine assists, while Quentin Grimes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks.