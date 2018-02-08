Nets without Acy in matchup with Pistons

10:55 AM, Feb 8, 2018

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 7: Blake Griffen #23 of the Detroit Pistons and Jahlil Okafor #4 of the Brooklyn Nets jump for the rebound on February 7, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brian Sevald

DETROIT (AP) - Quincy Acy sat out the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night at Detroit because of a sprained right middle finger.

The Nets also were without Caris LeVert, who was evaluated for a possible concussion after being knocked out of Tuesday night's game against Houston by a pick by Nene.

The Pistons are still without point guard Reggie Jackson, who is sidelined because of a sprained right ankle.

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game that LeVert was still being evaluated. He is also listed with a sprained right knee.

Acy is averaging 5.7 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top