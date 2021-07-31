Isaiah Livers excited to join Pistons, work again with Beilein: 'This is where I'm supposed to be"

DETROIT — Pistons second round pick Isaiah Livers said John Beilein messaged him at 1 a.m. on draft night.
"We're like a dynamic duo," the former Mr. Basketball and University of Michigan basketball standout said. "This is where I'm supposed to be."
WATCH HIS INTERVIEW WITH BRAD GALLI:
Already a pro: Isaiah Livers, less than 24 hours after the Pistons drafted him… is shooting at team headquarters in Detroit pic.twitter.com/AUo2tJDKXc
