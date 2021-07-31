Watch
Isaiah Livers excited to join Pistons, work again with Beilein: 'This is where I'm supposed to be"

Chad Britton
Isaiah Livers
Posted at 11:38 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 23:39:23-04

DETROIT — Pistons second round pick Isaiah Livers said John Beilein messaged him at 1 a.m. on draft night.

"We're like a dynamic duo," the former Mr. Basketball and University of Michigan basketball standout said. "This is where I'm supposed to be."

WATCH HIS INTERVIEW WITH BRAD GALLI:

