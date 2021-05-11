Watch
From lottery odds to development: future looks bright for Pistons

Pistons find hope in first round picks, fans look at next lottery | Brad Galli has more
Killian Hayes Detroit Pistons
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 11, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — The focus for anyone watching the Pistons in the final week? The lottery.

That's because the future for the 2020 first round picks already looks great.

“We have a great future. We’re a fun team and we love playing with each other,” Killian Hayes said on Sunday. "We have a bright future.”

