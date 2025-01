FOX 47 and 47 PLUS are home for Detroit's biggest games on Saturday with doubleheader from the D. Before the Lions kick off their playoff run, head over to 47-plus to see the Detroit Pistons take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

You can find 47-plus for free with your antenna at 47-Dot-2, or with Comcast, WOW, and Spectrum at the channel numbers listed on your screen.

Tip off is set for 4 PM on 47 Plus.

For more information on the Pistons visit https://www.fox47news.com/sports/nba/pistons