Dwane Casey elected to Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has been voted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Casey played basketball for the University of Kentucky from 1975-79 and was a member of the Wildcats' 1978 national championship team. He later served as a Kentucky assistant coach in 1979-80 and 1986-89.

Casey was named Pistons head coach in 2018 after being named NBA Coach of the Year the previous season in Toronto.

"It's an honor," Casey told Bally Sports Detroit Saturday night while attending a Tigers game at Comerica Park. "It's always an honor to be recognized from home, and I can't say enough to thank the people who are responsible for it."

Casey and the rest of the 2021 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class will be inducted September 7 during a ceremony in Louisville.