Detroit Pistons to sell tickets for select upcoming home games in March

(WSYM) — The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday that it plans to open up a "limited number" of tickets for select upcoming March games at the Little Caesars Arena.

The first available tickets would be for the March 17 game against the Toronto Raptors; they are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Pistons.com/tickets or TicketMaster.com.

Up to 750 fans will be able to attend Pistons second-half home games in March in this first phase, according to the Detroit Pistons. The organization said they are incorporating "extensive state and local public health protocols." The protocols include social distancing markers; guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear a mask; and there will also be a health survey screening no more than 24 hours prior to the game start for guests to complete.

Full protocols can be found here.

“In preparation for hosting a limited number of fans during these challenging times, we are grateful to work closely with state and local health professionals, the NBA and Olympia Entertainment in creating a safe and welcoming environment,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons, in a press release. “We thank our fans and the community for their continued support during this time as we worked through all necessary steps and benchmarks required for welcoming you back to Little Caesars Arena safely.”

