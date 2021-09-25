Detroit Pistons player Saddiq Bey donates $20,000 to Gleaners and Cesar Chavez Academy

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons has donated $20,000 to Gleaners and Cesar Chavez Academy, fully funding the Cesar Chavez mobile pantry for a year.

Bey presented a $15,500 check to Gleaners Friday and a $5000 check to Cesar Chavez Academy for school supplies.

“The Detroit community has really welcomed me with open arms,” Bey said. “I’m honored to be partnering with Milk Means More and the Pistons to be giving back to the city and the people who have made me feel at home.”

In addition to the donations, Bey and Milk Means More distributed free meals to more than 100 families in need.