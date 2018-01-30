AP Source: Pistons finalizing deal to acquire Griffin
NOAH TRISTER
11:18 AM, Jan 30, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire star forward Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers.
The person spoke Monday night on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. The Pistons would send forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and center Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also would receive forward Brice Johnson and center Willie Reed.