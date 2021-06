The NBA announced Wednesday its Summer League will return to Las Vegas in August, with all 30 teams scheduled to participate.

Teams will play five games apiece during the event, which runs August 8 through 17 on the UNLV campus.

The league says after every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship on August 17.

Start times and television information for Summer League games will be announced at a later date.