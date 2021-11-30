Watch
MSU's Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reacts as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:07:56-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University’s head football coach Mel Tucker has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Tucker won the honor in the coaches and media vote.

“Honored and thankful! We are going to continue the process #KeepChoppin,” Tucker said on Twitter.

Tucker recently secured a 10-year contract with the university.

"Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State," Tucker said on Twitter at the time. “It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence - on and off the field."

